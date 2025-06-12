NBC Securities Inc. Invests $54,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $184.60 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.