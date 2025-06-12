NBC Securities Inc. Invests $57,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

