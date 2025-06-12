NBC Securities Inc. Invests $61,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Masimo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after buying an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Masimo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after purchasing an additional 943,001 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,888 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $167.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price target on Masimo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

