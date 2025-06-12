NBC Securities Inc. Invests $68,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $78.36 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $96.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

