NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

