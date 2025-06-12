NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

