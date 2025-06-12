NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,253 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 125,300.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

