NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,144 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 214,400.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

