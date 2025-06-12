NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 656 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Crocs Stock Down 0.8%

Crocs stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.