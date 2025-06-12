NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,026 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 8,005.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 95,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MC opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 119.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

