NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Free Report) by 103,266.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DOGG opened at $20.05 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

