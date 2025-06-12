NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ICON Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 15,701.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ICON Public from $200.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ICON Public from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.