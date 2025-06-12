NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJAN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

IJAN opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

