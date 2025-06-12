NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.