NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.4%

LGLV opened at $173.61 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $151.30 and a twelve month high of $178.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.