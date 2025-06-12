NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,398,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 1,422,676 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,469,000 after buying an additional 1,452,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,724,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The GEO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GEO

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.