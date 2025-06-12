Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 793.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,362 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neumora Therapeutics were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,700,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,179 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,538,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 521,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 381,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

