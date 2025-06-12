New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 83,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 27,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

