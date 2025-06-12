Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.3%
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,675.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,295.60. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,576 shares of company stock worth $162,699. 32.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
See Also
