Noble Financial Estimates Graham FY2027 Earnings

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graham in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Stock Down 1.2%

Graham stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $500.89 million, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.85. Graham has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Graham by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 18,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

