NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,564,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $632,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $616,221,000 after purchasing an additional 833,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,627,000 after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,853 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

