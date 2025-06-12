Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jones Trading began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 13.0%

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In related news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hung purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,225,307.48. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,131 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 11.7% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 4,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

