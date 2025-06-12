NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,791 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,625,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,691,000 after acquiring an additional 308,653 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 11,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

