NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.37. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 7,880 shares.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

