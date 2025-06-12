Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,333.24 ($18.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,545 ($20.94). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,510 ($20.47), with a volume of 19,647 shares traded.

Ocean Wilsons Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £665.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Ocean Wilsons’s payout ratio is presently 47.87%.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

