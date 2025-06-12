Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Co-Founder, CEO Jacob DeWitte 139,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. Following the completion of the , the insider now owns 10,893,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,253,026.88. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Trading Up 29.9%

OKLO opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.58. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $68.91.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKLO. William Blair started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oklo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

