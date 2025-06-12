OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $12.38. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 17,444 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cfra Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.3423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

See Also

