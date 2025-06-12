Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 780,164 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Open Text by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Text by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

