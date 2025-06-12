Oppenheimer Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $36.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,249.86. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,034 shares of company stock worth $3,598,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,402,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $56,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

