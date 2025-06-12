Oracle’s (ORCL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $130.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

