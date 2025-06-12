Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 3,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Orca Energy Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.
