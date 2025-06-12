ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,889 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,555,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 424,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $29,789.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,191.17. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $62,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

