Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Stock Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 561,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Orion Office REIT

In other news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE ONL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

