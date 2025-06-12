Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Position Decreased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,604,259.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,401,528 shares in the company, valued at $36,407,164.48. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,608,140.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,346,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,887,497.56. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,410. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGY opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGY. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

