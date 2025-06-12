Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 9,405 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $230,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.