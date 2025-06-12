Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,056 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

