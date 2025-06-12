Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,585 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. City Center Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IEI stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.