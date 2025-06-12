Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.