Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 5,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 778,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,740,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,764,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.