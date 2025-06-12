Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LANC. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.