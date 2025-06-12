Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.