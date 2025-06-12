Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,981,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,327,000 after buying an additional 503,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.