Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

