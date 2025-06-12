Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $153.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile



Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

