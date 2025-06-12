Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 135,289 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

