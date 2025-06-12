Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in H&R Block by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,814,000 after buying an additional 1,660,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $54.93 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

