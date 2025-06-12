Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

