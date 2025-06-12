Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 111,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $414.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.94 and a 1-year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

