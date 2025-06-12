Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,157 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,839,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 242,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

CCI opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

