Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

Shares of AME opened at $180.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

